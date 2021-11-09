Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premier has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Premier stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.50. Premier has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 36.04%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,193 shares of company stock worth $4,659,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Premier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Premier by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Premier by 650.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Premier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

