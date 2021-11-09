Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.92

Shares of Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 4027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 2.86.

Premier Oil Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

