Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) PT Raised to C$160.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. CIBC boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Premium Brands to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.00.

Shares of PBH traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$135.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,393. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$94.56 and a one year high of C$137.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$133.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$127.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 53.80.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

