Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.03% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $203,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $518,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 608.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 41.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 68.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,283,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KRTX opened at $152.12 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.72.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Sell-side analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $571,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Paul bought 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.63 per share, with a total value of $124,960.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,819,550. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

