Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $164.72 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 718,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $164,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after buying an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after purchasing an additional 358,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after purchasing an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $329.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $294.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.14. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $247.41 and a 1 year high of $332.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.50.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

