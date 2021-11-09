Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $187.93 Million Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,760,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939,210 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Outset Medical worth $187,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 71.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 10.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the first quarter worth about $351,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

OM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.11.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.53% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $245,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $135,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,569. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM).

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.