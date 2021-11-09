Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $196.88 Million Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,083 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $196,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,340,000 after acquiring an additional 446,853 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 61.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 972,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,580,000 after acquiring an additional 368,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AIRC opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion and a PE ratio of 27.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

