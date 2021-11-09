Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,874,163 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 81.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,874,163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.19% of Wix.com worth $192,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 202.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Wix.com by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,800,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.81.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $196.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $171.37 and a 12 month high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 86.14% and a negative net margin of 17.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.