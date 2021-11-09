Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 977,822 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,703,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 977,822 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $173,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $43,908,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $37,015,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at $24,663,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 20.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HSBC upgraded Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.