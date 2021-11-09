Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.
Primerica has increased its dividend payment by 105.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
PRI opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 12 month low of $121.38 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.52.
In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.
About Primerica
Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.
