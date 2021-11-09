Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Primerica has increased its dividend payment by 105.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Primerica has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primerica to earn $13.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

PRI opened at $175.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica has a 12 month low of $121.38 and a 12 month high of $179.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.52.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98. The firm had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primerica will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

