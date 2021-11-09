Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $179.51 and last traded at $175.17, with a volume of 120079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.52. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.98. The business had revenue of $693.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.09 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Primerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Primerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

