Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CAO Sells $259,720.41 in Stock

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PRMW opened at $18.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.28. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

