Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,315,830. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 359,254 shares of company stock worth $6,488,018. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Primo Water by 23.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

