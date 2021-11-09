Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

PRIM stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

