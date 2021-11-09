Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Earnings Results

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.
PRIM stock opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Primoris Services has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.
