Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at SVB Leerink

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) had its price target upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.50% from the company’s current price.

PRVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,596. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.01.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Privia Health Group will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $33,684.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,353,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $291,754,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $124,562,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,079,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $57,686,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

