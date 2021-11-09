Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PRVA stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $30.98. 20,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $50.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.01.

In other news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total value of $127,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $33,684.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

