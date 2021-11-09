ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ProAssurance stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $24.92. 8,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. ProAssurance has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.85%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 163.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 69,297 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

