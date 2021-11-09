Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Given New $55.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PRCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Procept BioRobotics in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of PRCT stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. Procept BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $47.73.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procept BioRobotics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Procept BioRobotics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

