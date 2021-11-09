Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.03

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 1485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.
The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38.
In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,182 shares of company stock worth $37,025,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
