Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $69.03

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $69.03 and last traded at $64.47, with a volume of 1485 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. Progyny’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $3,067,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,182 shares of company stock worth $37,025,286 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the third quarter worth $47,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Progyny by 67.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

