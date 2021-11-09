Prometeus (PROM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $306.97 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 9th. One Prometeus coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.66 or 0.00028024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $306.97 million and $10.95 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00050849 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.08 or 0.00223887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00012045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00093986 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.