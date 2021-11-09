ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYHG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter.

HYHG stock opened at $62.95 on Tuesday. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $70.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.74.

