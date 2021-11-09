Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 195,777 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 723.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 222,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,777 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $16,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ryder System by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.89. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.29 and a twelve month high of $93.05.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

