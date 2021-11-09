Prudential Financial Inc. Has $18.08 Million Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $18,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Truist reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.05.

TTWO opened at $185.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.61. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

