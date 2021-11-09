Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,680 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of Ovintiv worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 156,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,886,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 253,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after buying an additional 106,536 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after buying an additional 1,013,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ovintiv by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Ovintiv stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $40.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.67. The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

