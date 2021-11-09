Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,394 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $15,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after purchasing an additional 318,301 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MarketAxess by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,725,000 after acquiring an additional 79,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.71.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $390.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.25. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.36 and a beta of 0.36. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $384.56 and a 12-month high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

