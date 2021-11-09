Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 26,046 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 294,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,046 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 18.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

