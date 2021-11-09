Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 376,650 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,214,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 376,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $18,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 153,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 66,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 317,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,885 shares during the last quarter. 50.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Chimera Investment Co. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 82.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $149.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

