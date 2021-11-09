Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 509.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $93,000. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 2.51. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $10.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

