Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 794 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,699 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in BOK Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BOK Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $1,001,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,450 shares of company stock worth $2,612,360. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $109.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200-day moving average is $89.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.47. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $110.75.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

