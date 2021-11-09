Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 141.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 120,117 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 6.6% during the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 50,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,045,000 after acquiring an additional 277,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.89. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.19. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.04 and a 12-month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

