Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter worth about $3,061,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,158,000 after purchasing an additional 152,909 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 195,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $74.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.61 and a beta of 1.02.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

