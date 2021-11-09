Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.92 Million Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.69.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $258,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,939 shares in the company, valued at $38,099,561.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total transaction of $627,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK opened at $99.98 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

