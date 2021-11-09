Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 90,074 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 2,402.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,823 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,074 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.11% of Ferro worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 559,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 215,094 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,009 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ferro by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FOE opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 20.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings.

