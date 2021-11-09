Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.70, for a total value of $1,280,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077 over the last three months. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,466,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,702,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $323.46. The stock had a trading volume of 520,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,250. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $212.22 and a 52 week high of $340.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.06. The company has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

