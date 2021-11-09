Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Home Point Capital Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Home Point Capital in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Home Point Capital had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 25.76%.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HMPT. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $708.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,621,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

