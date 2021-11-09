Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Issued By Truist Securiti

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strategic Education in a report released on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on STRA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $61.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $100.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $3,411,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $463,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Strategic Education by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,823 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Strategic Education by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,175 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.93%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.