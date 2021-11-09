Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Exterran in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.78). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Exterran’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Get Exterran alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE EXTN opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.77 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Exterran by 65.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Exterran by 612.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exterran during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Exterran during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.