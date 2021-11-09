Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Increased by Analyst

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – B. Riley increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $49.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.76. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 93.75%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

