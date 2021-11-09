Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Decreased by KeyCorp

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Waste Management in a research note issued on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

WM has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $160.05 on Tuesday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $164.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.07%.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,914 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,303. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

