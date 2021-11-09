Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Issued By Wedbush

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redfin from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.23.

RDFN stock opened at $51.91 on Monday. Redfin has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.64 and a beta of 1.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Redfin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after buying an additional 536,058 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Redfin by 6.7% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Redfin by 10.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,730,000 after purchasing an additional 254,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Redfin by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,882,000 after purchasing an additional 67,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,083 shares of company stock worth $5,327,402. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

