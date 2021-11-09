Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

Argus cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $202.61.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $159.30 on Friday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,890,040.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,551 shares of company stock worth $1,757,560. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Qorvo in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

