QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 9th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $68,843.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuadrantProtocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.93 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00225833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.54 or 0.00094730 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuadrantProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuadrantProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.