Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $52,079.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $45,025.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,469 shares of company stock worth $536,926 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quantum in the first quarter worth $10,778,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,966 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 18.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,599 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quantum by 34.7% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 663,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quantum by 69.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

