Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on QBR.B. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quebecor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.33.

QBR.B stock opened at C$30.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.79. Quebecor has a 52-week low of C$29.45 and a 52-week high of C$36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 607.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

