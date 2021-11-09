QuickX Protocol Trading 23.5% Lower This Week (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $7.38 million and $51,608.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 23.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00052180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00224583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011609 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004508 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00095327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

