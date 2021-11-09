Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Raiffeisen Bank International alerts:

RAIFF opened at $24.32 on Monday. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $23.35.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. The firm offers a range of products including financing, leasing, hedging, trade and export finance, cash management, payment and fund, as well as securities and cards services. It operates through the following segments: Central Europe, Southeastern Europe, Eastern Europe, Group Corporates & Markets, and Corporate Center.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.