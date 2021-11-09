Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Head to Head Comparison

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Talis Biomedical 1 3 0 0 1.75

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.18%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 94.49%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 56.69 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 14.49 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Talis Biomedical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

