Rapid Micro Biosystems (RPID) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The company had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. On average, analysts expect Rapid Micro Biosystems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

Shares of RPID opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPID. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.