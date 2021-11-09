Raymond James Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$43.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.21% from the stock’s previous close.

FTT has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price target on shares of Finning International in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.44.

Shares of FTT stock traded up C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$38.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,559. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. Finning International has a one year low of C$22.51 and a one year high of C$40.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.84.

In related news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.39, for a total transaction of C$65,610.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,022.73.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

