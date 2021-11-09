Raze Network (RAZE) Trading 59.7% Higher This Week

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. Raze Network has a total market capitalization of $20.03 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000489 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 59.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00077888 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00081680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00096750 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,596.53 or 1.00643236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,777.21 or 0.07009006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00020390 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,090,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.